Insider Selling: Vicor Corp (VICR) VP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Philip D. Davies sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vicor stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.17. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 9.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $12,511,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Vicor by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $167,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Vicor by 13,003.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 56,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

