Insider Selling: Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) CEO Sells 6,856 Shares of Stock

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $214,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. 149,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,946. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NANO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 12,967.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

