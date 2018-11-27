Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Director Sells 2,699 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,619,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,881. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $521.79 and a 12-month high of $697.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

