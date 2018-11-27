Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $38,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARWR stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

