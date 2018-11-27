Insider Buying: Matador Resources Co (MTDR) SVP Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) SVP Robert T. Macalik purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $18,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,778. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 180,414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,483,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,530,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,992,000 after purchasing an additional 612,234 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,026,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,643,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Matador Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

