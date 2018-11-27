Insider Buying: Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR) Insider Acquires 375,000 Shares of Stock

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) insider Steven McTiernan bought 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £153,750 ($200,901.61).
Hurricane Energy stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Hurricane Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.90 ($0.89).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.
