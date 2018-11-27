Insider Buying: Exterran Corp (EXTN) Major Shareholder Buys 124,904 Shares of Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 124,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,782,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 648,776 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,174,870.64.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,828. The company has a market cap of $796.10 million, a P/E ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.37. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,398,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 512,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 448,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

