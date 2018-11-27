ING Groep (INGA) PT Set at €12.80 by Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.80 ($14.88) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($17.91) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cfra set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.80 ($14.88) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.53 ($16.90).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.