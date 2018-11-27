Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) Given $62.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Industrias Bachoco’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $62.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 243 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

NYSE IBA traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 1,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,985. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 216,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

