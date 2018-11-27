Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $211.30 Million Stake in News Corp (NWSA)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,019,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,101,914 shares during the quarter. News comprises approximately 2.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 2.75% of News worth $211,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 74.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth $156,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $138,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $184,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

