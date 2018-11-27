Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price objective on Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.31. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.19 per share, with a total value of $200,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $242,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,646.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,441.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $661,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

