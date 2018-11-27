Independent Advisor Alliance Has $905,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

