Independent Advisor Alliance Has $851,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $67.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/independent-advisor-alliance-has-851000-holdings-in-southwest-airlines-co-luv.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.