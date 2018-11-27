IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding parts.

