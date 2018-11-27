Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Stake Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,727,000 after buying an additional 595,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,578,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,802,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,399,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

