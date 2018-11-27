Hudson Ltd (HUD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Hudson posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.50 million. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HUD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,667,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hudson in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson by 111.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 779,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hudson in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUD opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudson has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

