Huami (HMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Huami (NYSE:HMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter. Huami updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HMI opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Huami has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Huami by 4,910.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Huami during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huami during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

