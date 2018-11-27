Hshare Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.46 Million (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Hshare coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013906 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00085417 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000683 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

HSR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hshare is h.cash

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, TOPBTC, OKEx, ACX, Bit-Z, Coinnest, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Allcoin, Bithumb, EXX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

