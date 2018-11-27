HSBC (HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $41.74

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $41.74. HSBC shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 2172000 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in HSBC by 1,585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 128,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

