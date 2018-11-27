Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Director Purchases $101,696.00 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Director John R. Mckernan, Jr. bought 11,200 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $101,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,295.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HMHC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,633. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stone Run Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMHC. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Director Purchases $101,696.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-co-hmhc-director-purchases-101696-00-in-stock.html.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.