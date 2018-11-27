Hormel Foods (HRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

HRL opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Steven J. Lykken sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $140,693.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $456,693.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,709 shares of company stock worth $4,727,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

