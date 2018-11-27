Honeywell International Inc. (HON) VP Sells $4,061,434.41 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HON stock opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

