Homrich & Berg Has $2.30 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,348,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,342,000 after acquiring an additional 401,929 shares during the period. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,419,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $377,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.9775 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

