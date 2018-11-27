Home Bancshares (HOMB) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, insider Tracy French purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,003,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

