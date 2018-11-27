Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,456. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.21 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

