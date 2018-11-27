HighPoint Resources (HPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.30

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 165617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HighPoint Resources (HPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.30” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/highpoint-resources-hpr-sets-new-1-year-low-at-3-30.html.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.