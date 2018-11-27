Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett Sports updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

HIBB stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

