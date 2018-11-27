Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63.
HIBB opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.60.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
