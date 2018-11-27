Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63.

HIBB opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/hibbett-sports-hibb-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.