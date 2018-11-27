Hi Mutual Society Hits Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $124,667.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.02635411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00186236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.08789841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

