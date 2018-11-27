Hexx Trading Up 26.3% Over Last Week (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00010494 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Hexx has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. Hexx has a market cap of $718,473.00 and approximately $13,859.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,841,014 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

