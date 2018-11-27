Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $20.99 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems accounts for 5.4% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.43% of Pegasystems worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $126,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,041.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Larry Weber sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $25,590.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,607. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.57 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

