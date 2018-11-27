Heineken (HEINY) & Boston Beer (SAM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boston Beer does not pay a dividend. Heineken pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heineken and Boston Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 2 0 0 2.00 Boston Beer 1 9 1 0 2.00

Boston Beer has a consensus price target of $264.18, indicating a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Heineken.

Volatility and Risk

Heineken has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Beer has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A Boston Beer 10.17% 18.00% 13.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heineken and Boston Beer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $24.73 billion 2.15 $2.19 billion $2.23 20.73 Boston Beer $862.99 million 3.81 $99.04 million $6.01 47.65

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Beer. Heineken is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Beer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Boston Beer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Heineken on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

