Hecla Mining to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 43.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 563,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 262,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 294.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 185,127 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,749,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 228,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.