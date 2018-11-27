Head-To-Head Survey: Paul Mueller (MUEL) & THT Heat Transfer Technology (THTI)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) and THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paul Mueller and THT Heat Transfer Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THT Heat Transfer Technology has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paul Mueller and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller -0.94% N/A N/A THT Heat Transfer Technology 5.63% 6.56% 3.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paul Mueller and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $167.96 million 0.19 -$2.33 million N/A N/A THT Heat Transfer Technology $65.22 million 0.02 -$2.87 million N/A N/A

Paul Mueller has higher revenue and earnings than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures processing equipment for use in dairy farms; and various applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment offers biopharmaceutical equipment, pure water equipment, and thermal energy storage equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment to industrial customers. The Field Fabrication segment provides field-erected tanks and vessels, equipment installation, process piping, retrofit and/or repair of process systems, and turnkey design and construction of processing plants. Its products are used in sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment includes the delivery of products to customers, and backhauls of materials and components. This segment also offers contract carriage services for third parties. Paul Mueller Company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

THT Heat Transfer Technology Company Profile

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in plate heat exchangers and various related products in China and internationally. The company offers heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, shell-and-tube heat exchangers, welded plate heat exchangers, and plate-and-shell heat exchangers. Its products are used for various applications in iron, steel, and aluminum manufacturing; chemical manufacturing; electric and nuclear power generation; central building air-conditioning; pharmaceutical production; thermal power plants and residential heating systems; high-pressure liquids; refining, chemical, fertilizer production, and metallurgy equipment; and food and beverage, heat and power, petrochemical, and shipbuilding industry. The company markets its products through its sales force. THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Siping, the People's Republic of China.

