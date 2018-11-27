Head-To-Head Survey: Celcuity (CELC) and Cancer Genetics (CGIX)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celcuity and Cancer Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$6.25 million ($0.78) -32.88 Cancer Genetics $29.12 million 0.26 -$20.88 million ($0.79) -0.34

Celcuity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cancer Genetics. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cancer Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Celcuity has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Celcuity and Cancer Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cancer Genetics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Celcuity currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.40%. Cancer Genetics has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Given Cancer Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cancer Genetics is more favorable than Celcuity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and Cancer Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Cancer Genetics -87.08% -121.10% -49.36%

Summary

Celcuity beats Cancer Genetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of molecular and biomarker-based tests and services. Through its Select One Clinical Trials program, the firm provides a range of clinical trial services for both oncology and non-oncology genetic testing such as bioinformatics, biomaker solutions, biorepository solutions, consulting, cytogenetics testing, nucleic acid extraction and purification, flow cytometry, Focus::NGS Panel, gene expression analyses, genotyping, and pharmacogenomics. The company was founded by Raju S. K. Chaganti on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

