Head to Head Review: DST Systems (DST) & Inovalon (INOV)

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DST Systems alerts:

This table compares DST Systems and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DST Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inovalon $449.36 million 3.90 $34.81 million $0.23 50.04

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than DST Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DST Systems and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DST Systems N/A N/A N/A Inovalon -2.12% 4.12% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DST Systems and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DST Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 Inovalon 1 1 0 0 1.50

DST Systems currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.77%. Given DST Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DST Systems is more favorable than Inovalon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of DST Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of DST Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. Inovalon does not pay a dividend. DST Systems has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

DST Systems beats Inovalon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 932,000 physicians; 455,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 240 million individuals and 37 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.