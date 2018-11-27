Head to Head Contrast: Estee Lauder Companies (EL) and HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY)

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies and HYPERA S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estee Lauder Companies $13.68 billion 3.70 $1.11 billion $4.51 30.94 HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 9.28 $302.21 million N/A N/A

Estee Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than HYPERA S A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies and HYPERA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estee Lauder Companies 8.48% 38.29% 14.00% HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Estee Lauder Companies and HYPERA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estee Lauder Companies 0 5 18 0 2.78 HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus price target of $146.24, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Estee Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Estee Lauder Companies is more favorable than HYPERA S A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Estee Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Estee Lauder Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Estee Lauder Companies pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies beats HYPERA S A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brand names of Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, and Too Faced. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

