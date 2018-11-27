Head-To-Head Comparison: Vical (VICL) & Agenus (AGEN)

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vical and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.96%. Given Vical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vical is more favorable than Agenus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vical and Agenus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical $13.82 million 2.01 -$12.96 million ($1.01) -1.26 Agenus $42.88 million 6.27 -$120.69 million ($1.23) -1.82

Vical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Vical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vical and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical -300.44% -31.61% -28.28% Agenus N/A N/A -103.43%

Risk & Volatility

Vical has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vical beats Agenus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection. Vical Incorporated has a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize VL-2397 antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and anti-TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

