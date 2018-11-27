Head to Head Comparison: Powin Energy (PWON) & Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) and Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Powin Energy alerts:

Powin Energy has a beta of -2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Powin Energy and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powin Energy -89.07% N/A -102.29% Oil-Dri Co. of America 3.10% 10.35% 6.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powin Energy and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powin Energy $5.17 million 14.88 -$15.54 million N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America $266.00 million 0.81 $8.24 million N/A N/A

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Powin Energy and Oil-Dri Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oil-Dri Co. of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Powin Energy does not pay a dividend. Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Powin Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Powin Energy Company Profile

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Powin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.