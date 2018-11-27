HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $58,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $112.10. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/hdfc-bank-limited-hdb-holdings-boosted-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.