HCA Healthcare (HCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. The company's third quarter earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, led by higher same facility admissions. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company would continue to incur debts for future acquisitions, which is a concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.15.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $135.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 98.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,474,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,023,000 after acquiring an additional 138,135 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

