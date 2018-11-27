Harvest Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Harvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $165,000.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

