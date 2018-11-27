Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $211,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

