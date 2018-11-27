Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Holdings Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,846 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Haemonetics worth $80,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 13,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $1,492,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,653 shares of company stock worth $6,973,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HAE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,121. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

