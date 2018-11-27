Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $569,000 Position in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,490 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 20.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,466 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 368,666 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 164,058 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 841,080 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,122 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.27. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $604,638.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $57,734.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 711,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,643 shares of company stock worth $1,862,222 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

