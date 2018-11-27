Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 535 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 377,322 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 127.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 143.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 50,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 19,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $3,553,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $3,072,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,100. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $177.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $183.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

