Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.25 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,217,889.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $131,298.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,116,597 shares in the company, valued at $192,589,161.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

