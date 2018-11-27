Green Polkadot Box (GPDB) & Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Critical Analysis

Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) and Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Green Polkadot Box and Vitamin Shoppe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Polkadot Box 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitamin Shoppe 1 1 0 0 1.50

Vitamin Shoppe has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%. Given Vitamin Shoppe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vitamin Shoppe is more favorable than Green Polkadot Box.

Risk & Volatility

Green Polkadot Box has a beta of -2.75, indicating that its share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitamin Shoppe has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Polkadot Box and Vitamin Shoppe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vitamin Shoppe $1.18 billion 0.14 -$252.15 million $0.39 17.64

Green Polkadot Box has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vitamin Shoppe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Polkadot Box and Vitamin Shoppe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A Vitamin Shoppe -1.41% 3.48% 1.51%

Summary

Vitamin Shoppe beats Green Polkadot Box on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Polkadot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, Megafood, and Nature's Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 30, 2017, it operated through 785 Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico; and 8 franchise stores in Panama, 5 in Guatemala, 3 in Paraguay, and 2 in Costa Rica. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

