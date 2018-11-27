Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $109.29 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239,249 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.88% of Keysight Technologies worth $109,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.19. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

