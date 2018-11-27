Graphite One Resources (GPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Graphite One Resources Inc (CVE:GPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 492633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Graphite One Resources (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Cedar Mountain Exploration Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Resources Inc in March 2012.

